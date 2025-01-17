Deputies searching 3 suspects in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify three people involved in at least 14 vehicle break-ins in the county.

Authorities said the incident was reported on Tuesday afternoon at a parking lot along NC Highway 55 and T.W. Alexander Drive. When deputies arrived they found multiple parked cars with broken windows. Deputies said it is unknown what object the suspects used to break the windows.

An investigation found that one handgun and credit cards were among the items stolen from the vehicles involved

Witnesses told deputies that the suspects ran away from the scene in a silver Kia with black rims and a loud exhaust.

The sheriff's office is reminding community members about the dangers of leaving firearms in parked cars. Authorities advised that if you leave a gun in a parked vehicle, make sure it is out of sight and secured with a lock or in a gun case.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins is asked to call 911 or DCSO at (919)560-0900.

ALSO SEE: US Attorney's Office and FBI address arrest of Durham man accused of trying to join ISIS