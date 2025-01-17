US Attorney's Office and FBI address arrest of Durham man accused of trying to join ISIS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two days after federal court records were unsealed in a case against a Durham man accused of joining ISIS, the US Attorney's Office and FBI held a news conference in Raleigh detailing the investigation.

Last month, authorities arrested 29-year-old Alexander Justin White as he prepared to board an international flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Morocco.

"The complaint alleges that Mr. White made or attempted to make some financial transactions in support of ISIS camps. The complaint alleges that he was active online on social media sharing, viewing and participating in ISIS propaganda and rhetoric on social media sharing propaganda videos and messages and posts from organizations that raise money and fundraise for ISIS camps in Syria, as well as posts that involve talking of ISIS supported jihad around the world," said Michael Easley Jr., the US Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

US authorities first learned of White's online conduct from an overseas source after he posted under the name "Sulaiman Al-Amriki." The complaint alleges that White communicated with multiple people about joining ISIS.

WATCH: Full news conference discussing case

"When White was asked if he was OK killing members of the military or US citizens, the complaint alleges that he stated 'if it was a family member, I would still fight back with them,'" Easley said, as he cited the complaint.

White is accused of discussing his experience with firearms, as well as making purchases in pursuit of fighting alongside the group.

"The complaint alleges that he did procure firearms to include an AR-15, a Glock 19, and even an AK-47. White also allegedly discussed and participated in procuring equipment that would be necessary for his overseas travel in support of ISIS. As is alleged in the complaint that he acquired a military combat medical kit, as well as military-style chest rigs to hold clips, to hold ammunition for AK-47 magazines. Finally, the complaint alleges that White attempted to travel to Syria to support ISIS in its mission," said Easley.

if you see someone mobilizing toward violence, speak up now. We would much rather resolve that with an opportunity to offboard someone or off-ramp them from a dangerous ideology or even with a prosecution before lives are lost - Michael Easley Jr., US Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina

Bob DeWitt, the FBI Special Agent in Charge in North Carolina, further mentioned the purchase of military-style boots, which White allegedly wore in North Carolina to break them in.

"The complaint alleges that White said he was willing to fight U.S. military members as well as harm U.S. citizens in furtherance of the group's radical ideology towards violence. The complaint alleges that White was worried about getting caught and at one point indicated concern about being intercepted at the airport, which is exactly what happened," said DeWitt.

The FBI's Raleigh-based Joint Terrorism Task Force worked alongside Cary, Raleigh, and Durham police departments, the Wake County Sheriff's Office, the NC State Bureau of Investigation, Highway Patrol, and the US Citizenship and Immigration Service on this case, as well as the Morocco General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance.

"We work closely with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to shut down suspected terrorist activities in the United States, including American citizens willing to commit violence against our troops," Easley said. "We couldn't do our work without strong local partners, willing to share their resources to protect our homeland."

Easley urged the public to come forward with any information regarding concerning conduct.

"You may be the first to see someone mobilizing toward violence. Your son, your brother, your friend or your neighbor. You may see it before we do. And we ask you, please if you see someone sliding into a dangerous ideology, if you see someone mobilizing toward violence, speak up now. We would much rather resolve that with an opportunity to offboard someone or off-ramp them from a dangerous ideology or even with a prosecution before lives are lost," said Easley.

White is due in court next month. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.