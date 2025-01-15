Neighbor 'shocked' to learn Durham man allegedly tried to join ISIS

Durham resident Alexander Justin White, who allegedly sought to join ISIS, was described as 'very secluded. Very quiet.'

Durham resident Alexander Justin White, who allegedly sought to join ISIS, was described as 'very secluded. Very quiet.'

Durham resident Alexander Justin White, who allegedly sought to join ISIS, was described as 'very secluded. Very quiet.'

Durham resident Alexander Justin White, who allegedly sought to join ISIS, was described as 'very secluded. Very quiet.'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Questions remain as to how and why 29-year-old Durham resident Alexander Justin White sought out plans to join ISIS.

According to court documents, White allegedly began communicating with various people online, including undercover FBI agents last year.

Per those same documents, White allegedly went by an alternative name -- Sulamain al-Amriki.

(White) seemed like he was American. Grew up in America. He didn't seem to have any kind of foreign accent or anything. That's kind of shocking to me. - Neighbor of Alexander White

For several months, dating to April 2024, White allegedly engaged in numerous conversations pledging his support for ISIS with plans to travel to Morocco in hopes of becoming a mujahid.

"It's very, very strange to me," said one of White's neighbors who spoke on condition of anonymity. "(White) seemed like he was American. Grew up in America. He didn't seem to have any kind of foreign accent or anything. That's kind of shocking to me."

A photo of Alexander White contained in a new unsealed federal court document.

On Dec. 4 White was arrested at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after passing through security and trying to board a Delta Airlines flight to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris with continuing plans to Rabat, Morocco.

Documents also detail White had a return ticket to RDU, which investigators said is not uncommon in an effort to not raise suspicion.

Additionally, federal prosecutors plan to outline their belief that White had planned this for quite some time and even suggested someone take "some things" from his Durham apartment that may be found later.

"He was very secluded. Very quiet. Didn't seem to talk to anybody. Did not know basically anything about him," the neighbor said.