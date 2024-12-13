3 teens taken into custody in connection series of vehicle break-ins in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three teens are in custody in Durham County in connection with a series of car break-ins on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities later found the suspect vehicle in the 1000 block of Lawson Street in Durham and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop. After a short chase, deputies said four people jumped from the car and ran near the intersection of Wabash St. and Dayton St.

Three teens ages 13, 14, and 17 were taken into custody, and a fourth suspect is still on the run.

Authorities said the vehicle used in the crime was previously reported stolen in Raleigh, and property stolen from earlier in the day was found inside of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880.

