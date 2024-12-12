18-year-old arrested, charged in connection with Wake County shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old is being charged in connection with a shooting that left one person injured in November.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said after an investigation deputies arrested and charged Michael Malachi Thurman with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The incident happened on Nov. 26 in the 6440 block of Dealous Drive in eastern Wake County. When deputies arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

ALSO SEE: Zion Gibbs update: Second arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Fayetteville 7-year-old