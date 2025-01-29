1 in custody in connection with chase, shots fired at trooper in Orange County, Durham Police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is in custody after a search Tuesday evening for suspects in connection with a weekend incident where shots were fired at a state trooper in Orange County.

Durham Police said Tuesday night that the Highway Patrol had taken a suspect into custody.

Earlier in the day, Durham Police were investigating in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road regarding the Saturday incident. It began when a trooper tried to stop a car traveling more than 100 mph in a 65-mph zone. During a chase, shots were fired at the trooper. Three suspects eventually got away.

DPD Investigators received information that two juveniles wanted in the case, ages 14 and 15, were seen in a black Infinity in that stretch of Chapel Hill Road.

When officers approached, the suspects fled and hit a Durham Police vehicle. Investigators later found the car abandoned in the 900 block of Constitution Drive and processed it for evidence.

The two teens were seen leaving the vehicle and running off. A short time later, state troopers saw the two in another vehicle, and again, the suspects got out and fled on foot.

This prompted a search around Legion Avenue and Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard.

DPD did not give specifics about the arrest nor did it identify which suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

