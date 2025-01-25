During the pursuit, the trooper confirmed the suspect car was a stolen vehicle.

Authorities look for 3 suspects after police chase, shooting in Orange County

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching for three people after a police chase ended in a crash in Orange County.

It started Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. on I-40 westbound near the 266-mile marker in Orange County.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on a car traveling over 100 mph in a 65-mph zone. This resulted in a pursuit, and authorities confirmed it was a stolen vehicle during the chase.

The suspect car entered Chapel Hill, and one or more occupants inside the car started shooting at the trooper. Bullets also hit several parked cars at an apartment complex on Timber Hollow Court near Mendel Drive.

After this, the three occupants, all wearing ski masks, jumped out of the car and ran.

Three suspects have not been found, NCSHP said. There were no injuries during the pursuit.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the State Highway Patrol by dialing *HP(47) or by contacting the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

