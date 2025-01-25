3 juveniles in custody after police chase in stolen car ends in crash, DCSO says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three juveniles are in custody after authorities say they led deputies and police on a chase in a stolen car.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday when police were tipped off about a stolen car.

A deputy in the area spotted the car, leading to a chase that ended at the intersection of Dowd Street and Elizabeth Street. This is just north of downtown.

The white Nissan Rogue went onto the sidewalk and crashed into a home's porch.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said three male juveniles jumped and ran from the car, but were taken into custody shortly after. A gun was also found.