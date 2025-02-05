Teen facing multiple charges in connection with murder of 15-year-old, break-ins in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 14-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection with the death of a 15-year-old in Durham, multiple vehicle break-ins, and a police chase that happened in Chapel Hill.

Durham police said the first incident happened on Jan. 11. in the 4800 block of Danube Lane. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Tuesday, investigators obtained a petition for first-degree murder against a 14-year-old in connection with the shooting.

Police said the 14-year-old was also involved in a chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol where shots were fired at a trooper in Orange County on Jan. 25.

He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a minor, assault by pointing a gun, discharge a firearm into a patrol vehicle, discharge a firearm in city limits, resist, delay, obstruct, and four counts of damage to personal property in connection with the chase.

The teen was also charged in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins in Durham. He is charged with eight counts of felony break/enter a motor vehicle, six counts of felony break/enter a motor vehicle w/theft, eight counts of financial transaction card theft, five counts of injury to personal property, and several other charges.

He is being held in secure custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator J. Smith at 919-560-4440 ext. 29365. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.