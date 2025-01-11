15-year-old boy killed in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teen is dead after police said he was shot and killed on Saturday in Durham.

Durham police said officers responded to calls about a gunshot wound in the 4800 block of Danube Lane just before 2:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 15-yar-old boy who had been shot.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teen's identity has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator J. Smith at 919-560-4440 ext. 29365. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

