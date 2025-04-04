24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
3rd superseding indictment filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

ByAaron Katersky ABCNews logo
Friday, April 4, 2025 2:50PM
NEW YORK -- Federal prosecutors in New York have filed their third superseding indictment against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Combs was arrested last year after being charged in a sprawling sex trafficking indictment. He has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty to both previous indictments.

The new indictment against Combs adds an additional charge of sex trafficking and an additional charge of transportation to engage in prostitution, exposing Combs to the possibility of additional prison time if convicted.

The additional counts relate to an individual identified as Victim-2 and bring the total number of counts Combs faces to five.

His trial is set to start May 5.

