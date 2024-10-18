4 juveniles escape from Edgecombe Youth Detection Center in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention is looking for four juveniles who escaped from a detention center in Rocky Mount on Thursday.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, the juveniles escaped from the Edgecombe Youth Detention Center at 78 Positive Way just after 6:30 p.m.

Authorities identified the juveniles as Quadarius H., Jayden W., Eric M., and David B.

Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

Officials said they "have a high degree of concern for the safety of both the juveniles and the public, due to a prior history of unpredictable behavior."

Authorities are asking the public to report any sightings of the juveniles to local law enforcement officials.

