4 people, 2 dogs displaced after fire at Raleigh condominium complex

It happened on Driftwood Manor just off Western Boulevard.

It happened on Driftwood Manor just off Western Boulevard.

It happened on Driftwood Manor just off Western Boulevard.

It happened on Driftwood Manor just off Western Boulevard.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three adults, one child and two dogs were displaced after a fire at a condominium complex, according to Raleigh Fire Department.

It happened at Driftwood Manor just off Western Boulevard. This is not far from NC State University.

Most of the damage happened on the second floor of the building.

The cause of the fire has not been released yet.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The featured video is from a previous report.