4-year-old dead after shooting himself with unsecured weapon: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 4-year-old is dead after police said he shot himself with an unsecured weapon.

The incident happened on Holloway Street and North Briggs Avenue in Durham.

Police said the child shot himself with an unsecured firearm. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The child's identity has not been released.

This is a breaking story.