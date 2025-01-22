40-year-old man killed in Fayetteville overnight shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of Patrick Drive. Police said Nathan Kellon, 40, of Fayetteville, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation remains ongoing.

FPD urges anyone with information related to this homicide to contact Detective Pleze at (910) 676-2596. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

