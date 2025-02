Tractor-trailer crashes, overturns on I-440, causes road closures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor-trailer crashed and overturned Monday morning on I-440.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near Wade Avenue.

ABC11 crew on the scene said the tractor-trailer crashed into a ditch on the side of the interstate.

The crash closed all lanes of inbound Wade Avenue near this area, directing traffic to I-440 W. Around 7:14 a.m., it was reopened.

The ramp to eastbound I-440 remains closed.