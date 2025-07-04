4th of July celebrations begin early in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The day before the 4th of July, several Triangle communities decided to begin the celebrations early.

In Apex, a fireworks extravaganza lit up the night sky, drawing thousands parked in lawn chairs.

Just up the road in Morrisville, the party began even before the fireworks. Music, fun, and food even before the main event, and a lot of people decked out in red white and blue

The mayor also got in on the action, dressed like Uncle Sam, and was hard to miss on his scooter, or playing some frisbee golf.

"That's just how we roll... that gives a chance to come enjoy ours and then enjoy others like Raleigh and other places," said Mayor TJ Cawley.

And at RDU, it was not too busy for those looking to arrive ahead of the holiday. For Tiji Fayissa from Raleigh, it's her sister's first time visiting them in America.

ALSO SEE NICU babies at Cape Fear Valley Health make a splash ahead of 4th of July

"Last year by chance she saw them but it's her first time being in America," she said.

Fayissa's daughter said they already have some big plans including the Sky zone in Apex and a fireworks show.

Thursday night, there were a lot of hugs and reunions at RDU. Michael Regnier from Wake Forest said his flight was a little delayed back home from New York for his internship.

"When I first got there I was like 'holy cow a lot of people' but I've enjoyed the city for the six weeks so far," he said.

But for the 4th, there's no place he'd rather be.

"My mom always says home is where the family is," Regnier said..

