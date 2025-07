NICU babies at Cape Fear Valley Health make a splash ahead of 4th of July

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dose of sunshine ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Cape Fear Valley Health shared photos to social media of its tiniest patients making a splash.

NICU babies were ready for some summer fun, wearing sunglasses.

Nurses also posed the babies in small pool floaties, relaxing on fake water with red, white, and blue popsicles.

