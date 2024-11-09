4th person charged with murder in 2022 fatal stabbing in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A fourth person has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Raleigh.

The incident happened in November of 2022. Raleigh Police said 69-year-old Keith Graham was found dead with stab wounds in the 3600 block of New Bern Avenue.

On Friday, police arrested and charged Robbin Diane Brown, 59, with murder in connection with the case.

Three others Elaine Neal, 53, Brian Wynn, 49, and Tiffany Daly, 38, were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the case in 2022.

