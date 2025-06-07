6 injured in shooting outside Sanford bar, two suspects charged

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six people were injured in a shooting at a Sanford's bar Saturday morning.

Around 1:55 a.m., police said an altercation happened outside Schooly's Bar and Billiards on East Trade Street where several individuals exchanged gunfire. Victims were taken to Central Carolina Hospital for treatment.

Four of the victims have minor injuries and were released from Central Carolina Hospital:



Urbano Garcia-Sanchez, 26, was shot in the leg

Sean Dimitris Matthews, 26, was shot in both legs

Alexander Rodriguez, 40, was shot in the foot

Prisha Sharice Fox, 29 was shot in the buttocks

The two other victims were taken to UNC hospital for additional treatment:



Siana Smith, 25, was shot in the right leg

Justice Harrington, 26, was shot in abdomen

Garcia-Sanchez was charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He is being held in Lee County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Dimitris Matthews is charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury; Discharging a Weapon Into an Occupied Property; and Possession of a Firearm by Felon. He is being held in Lee County Jail under no bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional arrests are expected, authorities said.

If you have information regarding this incident contact Sanford Police Department's Detective Division at 919-775-8268.