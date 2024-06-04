83-year-old woman injured after being gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park: Officials

83-year-old woman injured after being gored by bison at Yellowstone

83-year-old woman injured after being gored by bison at Yellowstone

83-year-old woman injured after being gored by bison at Yellowstone

83-year-old woman injured after being gored by bison at Yellowstone

An 83-year-old woman sustained "serious injuries" after being gored by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park, officials said on Monday.

The woman, from Greenville, South Carolina, was visiting the park on June 1 when a bison came within a few feet of her and lifted her about a foot off the ground with its horns, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

The agency noted that the bison was seemingly "defending its space" during the incident.

Park emergency responders transported the woman to the Lake Medical Clinic, where she was flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Officials noted that the woman suffered "serious injuries" from the encounter but did not offer more details on her current condition.

The incident happened near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake, according to the National Park Service.

The National Park Service advised anyone visiting the area to "move away from wildlife if they approach you," adding that it's visitors' responsibility to "respect safety regulations and view wildlife from a safe distance."

Individuals should stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, according to officials, who note people should keep 100 yards distance from bears and wolves.

National Park Service said that bison have injured more people in the park than any other animal, calling the bovines "unpredictable" and noting that they can run three times faster than humans.

"Bison are not aggressive animals but will defend their space when threatened," the agency said.