Durham neighborhood bar and coffee shop Baryo hosts Oscars watch party

Neighbors came together Sunday to watch the 97th Academy Awards at Baryo Bar and coffee shop in Durham.

Neighbors came together Sunday to watch the 97th Academy Awards at Baryo Bar and coffee shop in Durham.

Neighbors came together Sunday to watch the 97th Academy Awards at Baryo Bar and coffee shop in Durham.

Neighbors came together Sunday to watch the 97th Academy Awards at Baryo Bar and coffee shop in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A few neighbors were at Baryo in Durham on Sunday to watch the Oscars with fellow movie lovers.

"We're all really just here in our best denim and sweat pants judging these million dollar outfits and just checking out the work of these amazing actors and actresses," said Mia Mcgraw, Baryo.

The local neighborhood bar and coffee shop put out an invite for movie lovers of all ages to watch the 97th Academy Awards.

Fans hoping some of their favorites walk away with hardware.

"I would really like for 'ANora' to win best film, that was one I saw. I also think Nicole Boyd's really would deserve it. That was kind of the most innovative of the movies in terms of the filmmaking I also really like 'The Substance', so I'd love to see a woman director get the Oscar for best picture, "said Sarah Apelle.

ALSO SEE: 2025 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more | See full list of winners

"I'm an advocate of the arts, so just loving to see who's going to win and having a good time seeing all the stars," said Kimbra Kamille.

Even if fans were not sure who to cheer for, it was a time to create a movie list for the spring.

"I use this as my homework, like I'll see who wins and then I'll go back and watch them. But Wicked is a film that I wouldn't mind winning," said Kamille.