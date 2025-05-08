Memorial service held for Durham man struck by hit-and-run driver: 'Need people to come forward'

Aaron Crouse, who died in an unsolved hit and run, was a former Duke Divinity student and was remembered as a bright mind and true friend.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and friends of Aaron Crouse gathered inside First Calvary Baptist Church on Thursday for a memorial service honoring his life. At 32 years old, they believe his life was cut short.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that last Thursday night, around 9:30, Crouse was hit and killed by a driver along East Geer Street near Ferrell Road in Durham County. The driver kept going. His sister Keira Crouse said he was returning home from an evening run.

"It's a tragic incident. I just want the person to turn themselves in," Keira Crouse said. "I need people to come forward. I need people to speak and open their mouths and say what they saw."

He embodied brotherhood. He was the type of person to check on everyone. - Devin Scott, fraternity brother

Authorities are searching for a silver Toyota Tundra with a year model between 2007 and 2013. They said the truck should have front-end damage on the passenger side. The investigation continues, and no one is in custody.

Crouse's memorial service was attended by family, friends, colleagues, and Duke Divinity School classmates.

"The world lost a servant. The world lost someone who fiercely loved and celebrated Black culture. Most importantly, the world lost a disciple of Jesus Christ," said Julian Mercer, who became friends with Crouse during his time at Duke.

Aaron Crouse was headed to Georgetown for a public policy fellowship at the end of the month. Instead, he'll be buried on his birthday. Courtesy of Crouse family

Crouse was headed to Georgetown for a public policy fellowship. His family said his apartment was already packed up because he was leaving at the end of this month. They called him brilliant and said he loved making a difference in minority communities.

He was also a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.

"He loved that organization down bad. He was a Sigma through and through," said Keira Crouse. "You couldn't catch him without blue."

ABC11 also spoke with one of his line brothers.

"He embodied brotherhood. He was the type of person to check on everyone, carrying everyone's situation on his shoulders," said Devin Scott.

After the memorial, loved ones gathered at the site of the accident for a balloon release. Though no one is in custody, Crouse's family hasn't given up hope.

"I'm just committed more than ever to catch the person who did this," Keira Crouse said.

Crouse's funeral will be held next Friday in Chicago. It would have been his 33rd birthday.