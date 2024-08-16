The debate will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT.

ABC News Presidential Debate to be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- The ABC News Presidential Debate will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, the network announced Friday morning.

The debate, between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT.

"World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis will serve as moderators.

"The Race for the White House" Pre-Debate Special, anchored by Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Mary Bruce and Rachel Scott, will air at 8 p.m. EDT.

The debate is being produced in conjunction WPVI-TV/6abc, and will air on ABC and stream on 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

Trump announced last week he was rejoining the ABC debate days after posting on his social media network that he would not appear on the network, citing a lawsuit he has filed.

That decision set up a highly anticipated moment in an election where the first debate led to a massive change in the race - with Democratic President Joe Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris.

Sept. 10 is the same date that Trump and Biden had agreed to their second and final debate.