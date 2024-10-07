ABC11 anchor Anthony Wilson retires after over 30 years

Beloved weekend anchor Anthony Wilson signed off on the weekend morning show for his final time thanking his family, colleagues, and ABC11 viewers.

Beloved weekend anchor Anthony Wilson signed off on the weekend morning show for his final time thanking his family, colleagues, and ABC11 viewers.

Beloved weekend anchor Anthony Wilson signed off on the weekend morning show for his final time thanking his family, colleagues, and ABC11 viewers.

Beloved weekend anchor Anthony Wilson signed off on the weekend morning show for his final time thanking his family, colleagues, and ABC11 viewers.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was an emotional Sunday morning inside the Raleigh Eyewitness News Center.

Beloved weekend anchor Anthony Wilson signed off on the weekend morning show for his final time - thanking his family, colleagues, and the ABC11 viewers.

After admittedly a few tears were shed and we were off the air - we sat down with Anthony to reflect on his decision to retire after more than 50 years working in media.

"I decided a year ago to actually step back because I've been at this for a while," he said. "I can actually mention some dates now. I was in college in 1975, ancient times."

Going on to work in radio and television, and working in places like New Orleans, New Jersey, Winston Salem, and in the Triangle; Wilson has filed thousands of stories and touched the lives of so many.

He's mentored countless journalists at North Carolina A &T and through the National Association of Black Journalists.

ALSO SEE: NCCU men's basketball coach Moton, Chancellor Dixon honored this weekend in Durham

As he said goodbye, hundreds of people reached out on social media to thank him for his years of service.

"It's just really nice that people even felt the need or felt motivated to say anything at all," Wilson said. "To me, this is another stage in my personal life which I'm looking forward to, and I don't expect people to make a big deal about the fact that I'm leaving"

He said there are things he won't miss, like the heavier days on the job.

"Talking to people on the worst day of their lives," he said. "In some cases, that is difficult for us. They don't know that. That's always difficult for us as it is for them... So I don't miss that much."

But there's plenty Wilson said he will miss. Especially the people he's had the opportunity to work with all these years.

"We have a camaraderie in this business, even with our so-called competitors," he said.

And the big question: What's next?

"Sleeping late, staying up late," Wilson said.

You might be surprised to know this morning show journalist is actually a bit of a night owl. So, he'll be staying up a bit later, traveling, going to the movies, seeing live music, and of course spending more time with his family.

And though he isn't leaving the Triangle - his final days here at ABC11 are certainly bittersweet.