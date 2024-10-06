NCCU men's basketball coach Moton, Chancellor Dixon honored this weekend in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of Triangle leaders and trailblazers were honored in the Bull City Saturday, including a big award from President Joe Biden.

Durham Mayor Leo Williams, North Carolina Central University Chancellor Karrie Dixon and NCCU men's head basketball coach LeVelle Moton received the 2024 President's Lifetime Achievement Award.

It goes to people who have dedicated thousands of hours to helping others.

Chancellor Dixon was recognized for her commitment to service and higher public education. Coach Moton for his dedication to helping others both on and off the court.

Many others doing great things in the community were also recognized, like Alfonzo Grafton.

"I didn't think it was real because I didn't think anyone was watching me like that," he said. "My sisters then told me it was...I really didn't get -- to be honest with you -- excited until today when it really hit me: 'I'm getting an award'."

Additionally, the medal recipients got a letter from President Biden.