NCCU men's basketball coach LeVelle Moton to receive President's Lifetime Achievement Award

LeVelle Moton will be recognized with the 2024 President's Lifetime Achievement Award, which is given to Americans for remarkable service in the community.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University men's basketball head coach LeVelle Moton is receiving a major honor.

Moton will be recognized with the 2024 President's Lifetime Achievement Award, which is given to Americans for remarkable service in the community.

The President's Lifetime Achievement Award was first introduced by President George H. W. Bush as part of the Points of Light initiative.

Moton is being celebrated for his accomplishments far beyond the basketball court.

He leads the Velle Cares Foundation, which helps Triangle families get jobs, affordable housing, education and community assistance. Moton has also been prominently involved in helping create affordable housing units as one of the owners of Raleigh Raised Developments.

Moton was a noted basketball player in the Triangle before coaching. He played at NCCU in the late 1990s and was named CIAA Player of the Year in 1996. He averaged 23.5 points per game in the 1994-95 season and scored more than 1,700 points in his college career.

He is also the all-time winningest men's basketball coach at his alma mater. He passed the 250-win mark last season with the Eagles.

"I just hope people respect what I do through my work, through my commitment, through my dedication, through my community, and through other people in touching the lives of these young men," Moton said in a statement released by NCCU.

A reception is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the North Carolina Central University Student Center in Durham. Moton and other Durham County recipients will be honored.