LeVelle Moton on precipice of becoming winningest coach in NCCU basketball history

LeVelle Moton could become the most winningest coach in NC Central history if his team can beat Saint Andrews tonight.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC Central could have a new all-time winningest head basketball coach by the end of the night.

LeVelle Moton could notch his 252 win Friday night against Saint Andrews. That would place him one game above Floyd Brown on the list of all-time wins at NCCU.

Moton also has 4 MEAC titles as a coach. Plus, his #15 jersey is retired for his time on the court, where he personally scored 1,714 points.

Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ABC11's Kate Rogerson is there and will have a full report tonight on ABC11 at 11 p.m.