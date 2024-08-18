Levelle Moton, PJ Tucker team up to give school supplies to students in Raleigh

The event provided thousands of bookbags, school supplies, haircuts, and more.

The event provided thousands of bookbags, school supplies, haircuts, and more.

The event provided thousands of bookbags, school supplies, haircuts, and more.

The event provided thousands of bookbags, school supplies, haircuts, and more.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With most area schools gearing up to welcome students back, a local basketball coach and NBA star teamed up to give back to students.

NC Central Coach Levelle Moton joined forced with P.J. Tucker for the Back to School Community Day at the Raleigh Boys Club.

Tucker plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, but he grew up in North Carolina, playing his high school days at Enloe High School and being named North Carolina Player of the Year in 2003.

The giveaway was a chance for students and teachers to stock up on needed supplies ahead of the upcoming school year.

"When you're on a fixed income and you don't have the money to buy supplies for the kids that's in the home with you," grandmother Veronica Lee said.

This is one of several similar events that Moton has organized. He's provided tens of thousands of bookbags, school supplies, haircuts and more for the last 15 years.

"People ask why I do so much? It's very simple. Because so much was done for me. Make no mistake about it, I was once that kid in that line," Moton said.

While Moton is leading the charge, he's not working alone.

"Churches, companies, groups, individuals -- just sent out an email saying hey, we need donations! And they delivered," volunteer Lindsey Doerr said.

The supplies can make the students feel like winners and give them a better chance to succeed.

"What I've found is that if you can take care of those amenities, satisfy that and not allow these parents to go through the some of the difficulties and challenges, then you can incentivize the child to go back to school and learn," Moton said.