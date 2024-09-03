ABC11 Together Perspectives for August 2024: La Fiesta Del Pueblo, Cancer Walk, Engage Raleigh

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for August features segments on La Fiesta del Pueblo, NAMI Ovarian Cancer Walk and Engage Raleigh Expo.
The La Fiesta Del Pueblo is the Triangle's largest and most diverse festival of Latin American culture.
Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk Run helps raise money for ovarian cancer research.
Engage Raleigh Expo is a special event connecting residents, neighborhoods, community groups and local government.