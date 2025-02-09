ABC11 Together Perspectives for February: Milestone for Hayti Heritage Center and Heart Health Month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for February features the 50th year of Durham's Hayti Heritage Center, marking American Heart Health Month, and the 15th Tobacco Road Marathon.

Hayti Heritage Center

2025 marks a milestone for the Hayti Heritage Center in the heart of Durham. The center which has a foundation over a century old, continues to preserve the history of Americans of African descent in Durham while using culture to promote understanding.

American Heart Health Month

February is set aside in the year to raise awareness of Heart disease that continues to be the leading cause of death in North Carolina and around the nation. The goal of the month is to let people know about the ways they can prevent conditions that affect the heart.

Tobacoo Road Marathon

Runners will gather in Cary on March 16 for the 15th Tobacco Road Marathon. The race features over 20 miles of the American Tobacco Trail and raises money for several charities including the American Heart Association.