ABC11 Together: Tobacco Road Marathon celebrates 15 years

The race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

The race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

The race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

The race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of runners gathered in Cary Sunday morning for the 15th Tobacco Road Marathon.

Over its history, the race has raised $2 million for charities like the American Heart Association, Hope for the Warriors, and the Triangle Rails to Trails Conservancy. A portion of this year's proceeds were sent to American Red Cross Disaster Relief in support of those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The race is also a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, with about 20 percent of racers making the cut.

The potential for severe weather was a concern for race organizers, prompting them to take precautions. Aside from a downpour toward the end of the event, the race didn't end up seeing any major impacts from the storm.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of this event.