Boy missing from Georgia for 7 years found safe in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- A Georgia child who was missing for seven years has been found alive in Colorado.

On Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Abdul Aziz Khan, now 14, was located on Feb. 23, KMGH reported.

Deputies found the boy while investigating a burglary at a vacant house.

A man and woman had allegedly broken into the house, leaving two children in a car parked in the driveway.

Authorities later confirmed one of the children was the missing boy.

"I had the privilege of meeting with the family in my office yesterday, and what I will tell you is there wasn't a dry eye in the room. They are extremely grateful for our deputies in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for their ability to identify what was going on to bring Aziz home," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said.

The sheriff's office said the woman arrested in the burglary is Khan's mother, Rabia Khalid.

She didn't have custody, and was accused of abducting him from Atlanta.

Both the man, Elliot Blake Bourgeois, and woman were arrested and charged.

The case was featured on Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" and has been a high-profile one for the U.S. Marshals and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

ABC News contributed to this report.