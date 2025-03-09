NC State, Duke to play in ACC championship game on Sunday

By The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- No. 7 NC State Wolfpack and No. 6 Duke Blue Devils will play in the Women's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship.

It starts Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE

Blue Devils -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE

No. 7 NC State faces No. 11 Duke in the ACC Championship.

The Wolfpack have gone 18-2 against ACC teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. NC State averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 16-4 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

NC State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Duke allows. Duke averages 8.7 more points per game (73.8) than NC State gives up (65.1).

The two teams met on Feb. 3 during the regular season. The Wolfpack defeated the Blue Devils 89-83.

TOP PERFORMERS

LAST 10 GAMES:

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.