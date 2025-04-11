Charlotte high school teacher accused of using translator app to prey on students

A North Carolina teacher is accused of using a translation app to prey on two students.

A North Carolina teacher is accused of using a translation app to prey on two students.

A North Carolina teacher is accused of using a translation app to prey on two students.

A North Carolina teacher is accused of using a translation app to prey on two students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high school teacher in Charlotte is accused of using a app to prey on two Spanish-speaking students.

Court documents state 34-uear-old Adrian Lewis used a translator app to to send inappropriate messages to two students at Harding University High School.

The first student reported that during the year, Lewis asked her inappropriate questions through app and would touch her back during class. In the affidavit, a student said last week, she used the application to ask Lewis about her grades, and he asked about being her boyfriend.

Police reviewed the translation phrases with Lewis, according to the court documents, and that's when he admitted that they were inappropriate.

Willis Draughen, who runs a non-profit called 'Be You, Be Great', works with students from Harding University High School.

"Taking advantage of our youth, and especially those that don't even speak our language of English," he said. "That's sad."

Draughen thinks there should be a deeper dive into teachers' backgrounds.

"At the end of the day, I feel like we need a better vetting process," he said.

Lewis has been employed with the school system since 2023. He is now suspended without pay.

ABC affiliate WSOC contributed to this report.