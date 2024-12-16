NC Central, Google partner to bring diverse talent into artificial intelligence industry

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University believes the $1 million grant from Google is a game-changer for HBCUs as artificial intelligence continues to shape the future.

"A lot of people know us for our law school. They're going to know us for AI now," said Dr. Siobahn Day Grady, Assistant Professor and Program Director of Information Science.

For the past five years, she's led a lab on artificial intelligence equity research on campus which has exposed students to cutting-edge AI projects. She believes the one million dollar grant will help many more learn while producing leaders in the industry.

"The goal is to impact 200 students over two years with this investment. That looks like conducting research, mentorship, all the things," said Grady. "I believe our students will be well prepared. Not only from a technical standpoint but from a confidence standpoint to not only excel in the AI workforce but to lead in it."

Many industries are using artificial intelligence more frequently including Google, one of the world's biggest tech companies.

"As we know there aren't enough people that look like us. There aren't enough women, especially in tech," said Lilyn Hester the head of Southeast External Affairs and Government Relations at Google.

According to Hester, the company selected NCCU to fund the nation's first HBCU AI Institute because it hopes to bring more diverse talent into the AI workforce.

"NCCU fits the bill. They were already involved with AI, but needed a little more support," she said.

Over at Brightleaf Square, businesses are either using AI or considering it. Daniel Waldron's wife runs Murphy Waldron Interiors, an interior design firm. He showed Eyewitness News renderings of how AI is being used in the industry.

"It was almost nowhere two years ago. Now it's everywhere you see," he said. "This is a rug sample with the client wanting it as a brown rug. You can simply feed that into the computer and it will change it to 30 different colors."

