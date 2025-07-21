NC experts discuss impacts of new flight restrictions on Mexico

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Political and economic experts in the Triangle are weighing in on the rising tensions between the United States and Mexico.

The Department of Transportation announced new restrictions on flights from Mexico in response to limits Mexico placed on flights entering Mexico City several years ago. Under the new US restrictions, all Mexican passenger, cargo, and charter airlines will have to submit their schedules to the Transportation Department and get government approval for their flights.

"It has the potential to be really disruptive," said David McLennan, a political science professor at Meredith College in Raleigh.

McLennan said he believes the timing of the announcement is noteworthy as President Trump navigates demand from his support base to release files from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

"I think this is, in part, he's trying to get a better deal with Mexico, but he's also trying to change the narrative from Epstein to something else," said McLennan.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the restrictions will remain in place until the federal government is satisfied that Mexico is treating the US fairly with its own policies. As part of the rising tensions, the Trump administration has also threatened to end the longstanding partnership between Delta Airlines and Aeromexico.

ALSO SEE Delta regional pilot makes 'aggressive maneuver' to avoid mid-air collision with B-52 bomber

"This illustrates the challenge of this policy environment on running a business when there's just so much uncertainty," said Gerald Cohen, an economist with UNC's Kenan-Flagler Business School.

The latest action from the Trump administration also comes as President Trump threatens Mexico with 30% tariffs over what he called a prolonged failure to stop Mexico's drug cartels. Cohen says any disruption to air travel, on top of tariffs, could have ripple effects given how often important manufacturing supplies cross the border.

"We have these supply chains, and that, you know, they're built to kind of work together well. And, you know, and if you gum up the system, as we saw in COVID, that slows things down," Cohen said.

Mexico is the top foreign destination for American travelers, with more than 40 million Americans flying there last year. In the Triangle, RDU offers nonstop service to Mexico on several airlines, both to Mexico City and Cancun.