American Airlines flight diverted to Rome over 'possible security issue'

AA 292, the American Airlines flight diverted to Rome, landed safely. An official said a bomb threat was received, but was deemed unfounded.

ROME -- An American Airlines flight out of New York was diverted to Rome on Sunday over a "possible security issue," the airline said in a statement.

American Airlines flight 292, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport, was heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

American Airlines Flight 292 flies over Rome where it was diverted, accompanied by Italian Air Force, Feb. 23, 2025.

Italian Air Force fighter jets escorted the aircraft to Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport, where it landed safely, the airport told ABC News.

"Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding," the airline said in a statement.

A senior official briefed on the matter told ABC News a bomb threat was received by email but was deemed to be unfounded.

Indian authorities insisted the aircraft be checked out prior to landing in New Delhi, the official said.

There were 199 passengers on the plane, as well as 15 crew members, the airline said.

Passengers were being bussed to the terminal for screening, and the aircraft will be checked.

ABC News' Josh Margolin contributed to this report.