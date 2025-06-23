Turbulence cited as cause for injuries to 5 people during American flight landing at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three flight attendants and two passengers aboard an American Airlines fight landing in Raleigh had to be taken the hospital due to injuries from turbulence.
"American Airlines flight 1286 going from Miami to Raleigh-Durham landed safely at RDU after encountering unexpected turbulence while in flight. We thank our crew members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding," the aircraft company said in a statement.
American Airlines also said the seatbelt sign was on when the plane encountered the turbulence.
The severity of those injuries has not been released or their current conditions.