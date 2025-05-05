North Carolina American Idol contestant Josh King makes it to top 8

The top 10 "American Idol" contestants sang their way into the next round of competition and wowed the judges.

The top 10 contestants took the stage Sunday night on "American Idol".

North Carolina contestant Josh King performed "Rolling in the Deep" by Adele for judges.

"The background where I come from is blues," said King. "It's not quite a blues song, but it's heavily rooted in the blues."

Following his performance, King was met with positive feedback from all three judges.

"Everyone is bringing their 'A' game tonight, and you are no exception, my friend," Idol judge Carrie Underwood said.

"I loved seeing fighting. Seeing you challenge yourself," Idol judge Luke Bryan said. "We knew you a few months ago as kind of a quiet guy behind the piano, and now you're truly leaving it all out there..... It was really inspiring to see you grow so much."

King is an airport pianist from Matthews, North Carolina.

Two more contestants will go home on Monday night, leaving the top 6 contestants.

You can watch King's Sunday night performance again on Hulu on Monday.

