2 NC singers take the stage for return of American Idol auditions

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Two singers from North Carolina are set to audition for the newest season of American Idol.

Josh King from Charlotte will take the stage on Sunday in front of the judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and former Idol winner Carrie Underwood.

Granite Falls native Carson Webb will also be performing for judges on Sunday night.

Message from Carson Webb ahead of American Idol auditions

Judge Carrie Underwood returned to American Idol, which premiered on March 9, two decades after she won her title.

"They're probably going to get sick of like 'when I was on the show,'" laughed Underwood. "For the past 20 years I've been blessed enough to come back and be a part of it, be a mentor, perform. This is home."

You can watch both King and Webb's auditions on Sunday, March 16 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream

