Fort Bragg soldiers prepare for All American Week 2025 to celebrate 82nd Airborne Division

All American Week has something to offer everyone. It runs from May 18th - May 22nd.

All American Week has something to offer everyone. It runs from May 18th - May 22nd.

All American Week has something to offer everyone. It runs from May 18th - May 22nd.

All American Week has something to offer everyone. It runs from May 18th - May 22nd.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg is gearing up for All America Week 2025 , which celebrates the 82nd Airborne Division, also known as America's Guard of Honor. This year's theme is "We're All American and proud to be."

"When you look at the 82nd Airborne Division, these are the best-trained, best-equipped and best-led paratroopers on the planet," said Major General James Patrick Work who is Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division.

According to Work, All American Week has something to offer everyone. It runs from May 18th - May 22nd. The division run kicks off the week.

Other events include a boxing competition, combat shooting, hall of fame induction and the division memorial.

SEE ALSO | Fort Bragg soldier honored with Soldier's Medal for saving girl who was shot: 'It was surreal'

"It gives us an opportunity to connect with our veterans and gold star families," said Work.

The 82nd Airborne Division has the ability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours. It's considered the primary fighting arm of the 18th Airborne Corps. That's why the annual celebration of All American Week honors the legacy of its paratroopers.

"We work really hard. When we're not at war, we prepare for war. So, it's important as we prepare for war, we have some fun every once in a while when we're able as well," he said.