All-American Week begins at Fort Bragg

The festivities kicked off with the annual division run.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- All-American Week at Fort Bragg kicked off this morning with their annual division run.

This event held by the 82nd Airborne hosts former and current paratroopers, their families, and community.

There was a fly over and a lot of support from the sidelines as 17,000 paratroopers ran the route.

This year, just as before, veteran leaders within the division come back to cheer the division on and feel patriotic and the warmth of family.

"We stand beside these men and women who give them an opportunity. I support them here at home. I watch them deployed across the world," said veteran Thomas Ward Capell.

Events for All-American Week go on all throughout the week including a memorial service, a hall of fame ceremony, and sports competitions.

