America's game show 'Wheel of Fortune' takes over famed Santa Monica Pier

Ahead of "Wheel of Fortune's" new season, the show's new host Ryan Seacrest is joining longtime co-host Vanna White for a "big" event at the Santa Monica landmark pier in Southern California.

SANTA MONICA, Calif -- "Wheel of Fortune" takes over the Santa Monica Pier in Southern California!

Just ahead of America's favorite game show starting its new season, new host Ryan Seacrest is joining longtime co-host Vanna White for a special event at the Santa Monica landmark.

Pat Sajak stepped away from the game show last spring so this is a whole new era.

"We're together now and people will need to get used to seeing us together, but I think that will happen quickly because we get along so well,' said White.

Seacrest reflected on what it was like to step onto the iconic "Wheel of Fortune" stage for the first time.

"My jaw dropped. You're in awe," said Seacrest. "You've seen it on TV. It's just like anything else when you see it on TV and you see it in person. It's just a different perspective. The set is huge. The wheel is heavy. The clicks are consistent."

It may be new to Seacrest, but for White, it's home. But after all these years, has the show helped improve her own spelling skills?

"You know, from the time I was like three years old, eating that alphabet soup, it paid off," she said with a laugh. "I learned my letters and I'm still doing them!"

"Wheel of Fortune" airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on ABC7.