Young Latina hopes to go 'from learning to leading,' make a difference on a NC school board

There are a little more than 10,165 students attending Wilson County Schools.

There are a little more than 10,165 students attending Wilson County Schools.

There are a little more than 10,165 students attending Wilson County Schools.

There are a little more than 10,165 students attending Wilson County Schools.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Andressia Ramirez is the daughter of Mexican immigrants and has high hopes of turning her passion into purpose.

She is a Wilson native who was raised by her mother and came from humble beginnings.

"I grew up with the phrase learn so you do not struggle as I am struggling," she said. "I laugh about it a lot that my mom and I were learning English at the same time. She was also facing being a single mother and having to learn how to work and speak the language. Even taking English classes at night."

Ramirez, 26, is a product of the Wilson County School District. She hopes to one day make a difference for all children, but especially those who look like her by running for the Wilson County School Board.

"There's a language gap. There's a representation gap," she said. "I believe it's time to have representation. My motto is from learning in Wilson to leading in Wilson."

There are a little more than 10,165 students attending Wilson County Schools. Black students make up 41 percent of the student population. White students make up 27 percent and Hispanic students make up 24 percent.

ALSO SEE: Tobacco, corn crops in North Carolina impacted greatly by changes in climate: 'I'm like Don Quixote'

Ramirez spends her weekends canvassing and rallying voters. She remembers what it was like to be a student.

"Difficult sometimes to not whitewash myself and embrace my cultural aspects. The way I look, my language, and all the things that make me unique," she said.

It's something she doesn't want other students to face. She is running on the platform of diversity, equity and inclusion, college and career readiness, and literacy.

"I struggled with learning the language. If it weren't for the teachers. I would have failed kindergarten," said Ramirez.

Wilson is a town that's seeing a growing Latino population. She's passionate about providing those students with more resources than she had.

"I would be the first, but one of the things I want to accomplish is not be the last," said Ramirez.