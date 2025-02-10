Former Lee County teacher sentenced to 18 years in prison for child sex crimes

Lee County investigators said multiple minor children have been victims of sexual abuse committed by a teacher.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Sanford middle school teacher was sentenced Monday to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.

Andrew Braxton Allen, 34, of Siler City, was arrested in November 2022.

Allen was convicted of two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, two counts of sexual act with a student, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The sheriff's office began investigating the former San-Lee Middle School teacher in 2022 after receiving a report regarding an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student at the school.

Allen worked at the school from 2012 until 2022.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.