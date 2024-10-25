Family, friends mourn Fuquay-Varina father killed in motorcycle crash

There has been an outpouring of love and support for the family of a Fuquay-Varina man who was killed in a crash on Thursday.

Family, friends mourn Fuquay-Varina father killed in motorcycle crash There has been an outpouring of love and support for the family of a Fuquay-Varina man who was killed in a crash on Thursday.

Family, friends mourn Fuquay-Varina father killed in motorcycle crash There has been an outpouring of love and support for the family of a Fuquay-Varina man who was killed in a crash on Thursday.

Family, friends mourn Fuquay-Varina father killed in motorcycle crash There has been an outpouring of love and support for the family of a Fuquay-Varina man who was killed in a crash on Thursday.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- There has been an outpouring of love and support for the family of Andrew Dudley, 39, who was killed in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Holly Springs.

Police said it appeared that another Fuquay-Varina man driving a 2021 Ford F250 pickup collided with Dudley's 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 on southbound NC 55. Emergency officials and several passersby attempted to help Dudley following the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several tributes are circulating as well as an online fundraiser.

Dudley's fiancé Saundra Jeffers said the couple had just gotten engaged in July of this year and referred to their love story as one anyone could write a book about.

He was her fairytale prince. Between them, they have three children, but biologically Dudley has only one son named Jacob.

ALSO SEE: Grieving families in North Carolina forced to wait months to learn loved ones' causes of death

The couple was in the process of building their dream home in Benson and had plans to move in November.

According to Jeffers, Dudley was a family man who loved the outdoors, traveling, and spending time with people who loved him.

A family friend released this statement to Eyewitness News:

The Carolinas and specifically the water industry as a whole suffered a great loss yesterday. Our friend and colleague, Andrew Dudley, tragically passed. He was a beloved fiancée, father, friend, and coworker, and his sudden passing has left a void in the lives of everyone who knew him. Andrew was known for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor, work ethic, and integrity. He touched the lives of many with his witty quips and infectious smile. He had tremendous love and respect for the outdoors and spent all the time he could with family and friends. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him. Please keep Andrew's family in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time. If you would like to make any donations to help the family please check out, In Memory of Andrew Dudley: Support His Loved Ones on GoFundMe.