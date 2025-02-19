Andrew Lester dies while awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in shooting of teen Ralph Yarl

The 86-year-old man shot the Black teenager who mistakenly knocked on his door in Kansas City in 2023.

Andrew Lester, the Kansas City man who pleaded guilty to felony assault in the second degree for the shooting of Ralph Yarl, has died while awaiting sentencing, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced on Wednesday.

"We have learned of the passing of Andrew Lester and extend our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time," Thompson said. "While the legal proceedings have now concluded, we acknowledge that Mr. Lester did take responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty in this case. Our thoughts remain with both families affected by this tragic incident as they continue their healing process."

Lester, 86, was set to go on trial this week for shooting Yarl, a Black teenager who mistakenly knocked on his door, but ahead of the trial, Lester entered a guilty plea on Friday for felony assault in the second degree.

He was expected to be sentenced in this case during a hearing on March 7.

Second-degree assault, a Class D felony, carries with it the sentencing possibility of up to seven years in prison, Thompson said at a press conference after Friday's hearing.

Lester was initially charged with one count of felony assault in the first-degree and one count of armed criminal action, also a felony, in the shooting of Yarl, who mistakenly went to Lester's Kansas City home after arriving at the wrong address to pick up his twin brothers from a play date on April 13, 2023.

Lester, who is white, shot Yarl in the head and right arm, saying he believed someone was trying to break into his house, according to a probable cause statement obtained by ABC News. He initially pleaded not guilty in 2023 and was released on a $200,000 bond.

Yarl was 16 at the time of the shooting and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to his family.

Yarl's familly told ABC News Live Prime's Linsey Davis on Friday that they were not happy with the plea deal that Lester accepted.

"About two years ago, we knew Mr. Lester was guilty," Yarl's mother Cleo Nagbe told Davis on Friday. "We let him do what he wanted to do and waited two years after for him to show up and say, 'I'm going to plead guilty to the lesser of the charges.' So we're sick of this. So let's just move on and give this kid a chance to move on with his life and live on as a regular kid."

Lester's attorney, Steve Salmon, previously argued that his client's mental and physical capacity was a factor in the case, postponing the initial trial date from Oct. 7, 2024 to Feb. 18, 2025. Salmon said the retired air mechanic had heart and memory issues, a broken hip and had lost over 50 pounds.

In November, the judge ruled that Lester was fit to stand trial after reviewing the results of a mental exam.

Yarl opened up about the shooting in an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts in July 2023, where he reflected on his recovery and the harrowing experience.

"He points [ the gun ] at me ... so I kinda, like, brace and I turn my head," Yarl told Roberts. "Then it happened. And then I'm on the ground ... and then I fall on the glass. The shattered glass. And then before I know it I'm running away shouting, 'Help me, help me.'"

The family of Ralph Yarl shared the following statement with ABC News on Wednesday:

"The news of Andrew Lester's passing brings a mix of emotions, but it does not bring justice. One of the reasons we pushed for a speedy trial was to ensure the public would see that our society does not condone shooting an unarmed, innocent child simply for ringing the wrong doorbell-especially when that child was targeted because of the color of his skin. For nearly two years, Andrew Lester never apologized. Instead, he and his attorney used every legal maneuver possible to delay accountability. Now, another Black child harmed by prejudice will never see the man who shot him face the full weight of the justice system. While Lester finally admitted guilt, it came at the very last moment-after two years of stalling. That delay leaves our family reeling. Some may see Lester's passing as a form of consequence for his actions, but the reality remains: Ralph Yarl survived, yet justice was never truly served. He has a lifetime ahead to carry the trauma of that night, while the man responsible escaped sentencing. We remain committed to seeking a world where no child fears for their life because of their race, and no family has to endure what we have. Ralph's story is far from over, and neither is our fight for justice."