Annual Halloween event 'SCarowinds' returns this year, chaperone policy still in place

Anyone 15 years old and under will need an adult to get in or stay inside the park after 4 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C (WTVD) -- Spooky season has arrived at Carowinds.

The amusement park is holding 'SCaro-winds', the annual Halloween-themed special event, on select nights from September 13 through October 27 in Charlotte.

According to the website, there will be five haunted mazes, four 'scare zones', monsters, night rides and live performances, including the guest favorite Conjure the Night.

You will not need a separate ticket to participate. If you are already at the park for the daytime activities, you can continue the fun without leaving the park.

Carowinds is keeping its chaperone policy in place this year.

Anyone 15 years old and under will need an adult to get in or stay inside the park after 4 p.m., or they will be forced to leave.

These rules were put in place after several incidents including shooting scares, fights and chaos erupted inside the park over the years.

