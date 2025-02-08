Vehicle of missing Mount Olive man found near Cliffs of the Neuse State Park

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching for a man after his vehicle was found near a park.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Antonio Hernandez Sanches was reported missing to the Mount Olive Police Department by his family members.

Deputies said Sanches was last seen on Thursday at his job at Mount Olive Pickle. His vehicle was later found at Cliffs of the Neuse State Park, where he routinely visits for fishing.

Authorities said the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Mount Olive Police Department, NC State Parks, Arr-Mac Water Response Team, and Seven Springs Fire Department are searching for Sanches in and around the park.

Anyone with information regarding Sanches' whereabouts is asked to contact the Wayne County Office of Emergency Services at (919) 731-1493.